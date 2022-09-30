Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor shoots at the same spot where she filmed Dhadak 5 years ago; PICS
Janhvi Kapoor returned to Jagat Shiromani Temple in Rajasthan to shoot for Mr and Mrs Mahi, 5 years after she shot for Dhadak at this location.
Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in her career in just a short span of time. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. In the years that followed, the actress starred in some interesting movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry. Now, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram, revealing that she has returned to the exact same location where she shot for Dhadak, 5 years ago.
The pictures shared by Janhvi show her posing at the Jagat Shiromani Temple in Amer, Rajasthan, and you may have spotted the same location in several dance sequences of Dhadak. The first picture shows Janhvi sitting on the steps of the temple, in a pink and white ethnic dress. The actress kept her look minimal and simply accessorized with silver earrings. The next few pictures show her exploring the temple, while the last picture shows her posing with her team.
Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “5 years later back here #Dhadak #Mr&MrsMahi.” Check out the pictures below.
The shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi began in May this year. Just a few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures on Instagram and informed that she is jetting off for Mr & Mrs Mahi's outdoor shoot. The actress underwent six months of training for her character as a cricketer in this film. Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second onscreen collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi, after Roohi.
Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Milli, opposite Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor in a Roze by Saya kurta set proves a pretty and glam festive month is well on our way