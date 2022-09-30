Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor shoots at the same spot where she filmed Dhadak 5 years ago; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in her career in just a short span of time. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. In the years that followed, the actress starred in some interesting movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry. Now, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram, revealing that she has returned to the exact same location where she shot for Dhadak, 5 years ago.

The pictures shared by Janhvi show her posing at the Jagat Shiromani Temple in Amer, Rajasthan, and you may have spotted the same location in several dance sequences of Dhadak. The first picture shows Janhvi sitting on the steps of the temple, in a pink and white ethnic dress. The actress kept her look minimal and simply accessorized with silver earrings. The next few pictures show her exploring the temple, while the last picture shows her posing with her team.