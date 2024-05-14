Mr & Mrs Mahi: Karan Johar teases release of Dekha Tenu recreation with Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao; ‘A song very close to my heart’

The highly anticipated sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated for release this month. The trailer of the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer was released recently, which had a surprise for the fans in the form of a brief glimpse of the Dekha Tenu song recreation.

Now, producer Karan Johar has teased the release of the full track, calling it a song close to his heart.

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note ahead of Dekha Tenu song release from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Today, May 14, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a sweet message ahead of the release of the first song from the movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Karan’s note read, “This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse...and it carries on the purity of love that it did before…”

Talking about his attachment to the song, Karan added, "A song very close to my heart, soon to be yours from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi -Karan Johar." It is clear from the message that Karan is talking about the song Dekha Tenu, which has been recreated for Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film.

The Dekha Tenu verse was used in Karan’s movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava and remains iconic to date. The tease in the trailer has already raised excitement among the fans. In the caption, Karan said, “You know what it is….it’s coming soon!!! #MrAndMrsMahi.”

Have a look at Karan’s post!

More about Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is a love story centered around Mahi and Mahima, who get the opportunity to pursue their dreams after meeting each other. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been engrossed in the promotions, with the actress' method dressing catching the attention of the audience.

The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, while the script has been penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. It is set to arrive in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

