Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer goes on floors; PIC

After the 2021 horror-comedy film, Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite for Mr & Mrs Mahi produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sharan Sharma. The film revolves around cricket and, the Kai Po Che actor will be essaying the character of Mahendra while Janhvi is Mahima. In November 2021, producer Karan Johar announced the film on his social media.

Today, Johar’s Dharma Productions announced that the shooting of Mr And Mrs Mahi’s has finally kickstarted, with the photo of the clapboard on social media and wrote: "The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!" Karan also shared the photo on his Instagram stories, wishing luck to the cast of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park.”

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi will be seen next in Sidharth Sengupta's film Good Luck Jerry. She also has Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, and also stars Sunny Kaushal. Next, she will also be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan which is currently in the filming stage.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, Rajkummar will star next in the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu thriller HIT: The First Case, Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar and the Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling co-starring Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan.

