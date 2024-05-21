Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor take the spiritual route amid promotions; perform Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are currently immersed in the promotions of their highly-awaited, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The Sharan Sharma directorial has already been making immense buzz on the internet with the rolling out of its promotional assets.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Raj and Janhvi after casting their vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 left for Varanasi for movie promotions. During their special visit, the lead stars also visited Dashashwamedh Ghat to seek blessings. Check out the pictures and videos.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor perform Ganga Aarti ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi's release

Ahead of their highly-anticipated film release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor visited Varanasi. Seeking divine intervention, the duo also performed Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on Monday evening. A series of pictures and videos also surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Rajkummar was also seen holding Janhvi close, standing beside the Ganga.

While speaking to media, the actress also expressed her excitement over the film stating, "We are very excited to promote such a special film here. We have made this movie with complete honesty and would like to share it with you. It is my career's most important film."



For the special visit, Janhvi radiated traditional elegance in a pastel blue and silver saree with hair styled in a bun adorned with white gajra. Meanwhile, Rajkummar kept it comfy yet stylish in linen shirt and beige pants.

Notably, the makers of the film also released their second track from the film on Monday. A soothing and soul-stirring song titled, Agar Ho Tum has been generating buzz on the internet. The song features cute chemistry between both the leads as Rajkummar’s Mahendra turns the biggest leader for Janhvi’s Mahima.

Prior to Agar Ho Tum, the trailer and Dekha Tenu song from the film was released, which was a recreation of the popular verse from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava.

About Mr & Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the script of Mr & Mrs Mahi is penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have been completely engrossed in the promotional campaign for the film. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 31, 2024.

