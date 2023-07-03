Mr and Mrs Mahi release date: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to hit screens in 2024

Mr and Mrs Mahi, the highly anticipated romantic sports drama has been under making for quite some time. The much-awaited project marks the second onscreen collaboration of National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and popular actress Janhvi Kapoor, after the 2021-released horror thriller Roohi. The sports drama, which is helmed by Sharan Sharma started rolling in May 2022 and was shot in multiple schedules for over a year. As per the latest updates, Mr and Mrs Mahi has now got a release date.

Mr and Mrs Mahi release date is out

Dharma Productions, the prestigious production house headed by filmmaker Karan Johar which is producing Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's ambitious project, recently announced the theatrical release date of the film with a social media post. "One dream, chased by two hearts! Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor - #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 - in cinemas near you!" reads the social media post of the banner. "Zee Studios & Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta," it further read.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

If the reports are to be believed, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are playing the roles of Mahendra and Mahima, a married couple in the romantic sports drama, which is based on the lead pair's passion for cricket. Earlier, several location pictures of Janhvi, in which she is sported in a cricket jersey have gone viral on the internet, hinting that her character in the film is of a cricketer. However, the makers have not revealed anything regarding Rajkummar's character in the film, so far. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the highly anticipated official teaser of Mr and Mrs Mahi is currently in its final stages of making, and will release on social media very soon.

