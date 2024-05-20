Mr and Mrs Mahi song Agar Ho Tum OUT: Rajkummar Rao becomes Janhvi Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader in soothing track

The countdown to the release of the film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has begun. The romantic sports drama headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is set to arrive this month. The makers have already launched the first song from the album, and now the second track has been released.

Titled Agar Ho Tum, it is a soothing track showcasing the bond between the lead pair and Rajkummar’s Mahendra being the biggest cheerleader of Janhvi’s Mahima.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi song Agar Ho Tum featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been released

Today, May 20, the makers of the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi launched the second song from the soundtrack. Agar Ho Tum is composed by Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics by Kausar Munir. The track has been sung in the melodious voice of Jubin Nautiyal with chorus by Sudhanshu Shome, Rakesh Deol, Pankaj Dixit, and Anupam Barman.

The song highlights the beautiful chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Their characters Mahendra and Mahima, who are newly married, are seen bonding over their love for cricket. The duo even watch a match together in the stadium and come closer to each other. The Mahis getting equally excited over Rohit Sharma’s century is a heartwarming moment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Rajkummar is also seen training Janhvi in the film to help her achieve her dream of becoming a professional cricketer. He is seen cheering for her happily when she delivers a winning performance.

Agar Ho Tum is a soulful romantic track which will make you feel the power of love and is filled with some sweet moments between the lead couple.

Watch the full song here!

Fan reactions to Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s song Agar Ho Tum from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Soon after the release of the song on digital platforms, fans flooded the comments section with their love and appreciation. One person said, “Not only Rajkumar & Jahnvi made it so romantic but also Jubin did it absolutely soothing and mesmerizing,” while another praised, “Another masterpiece by jubin.”

A user expressed, “last scene of Janhvi... cant wait to watch on the big screen.. 10 more days..” One comment stated, “Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's on-screen chemistry in Agar Ho Tum is electrifying.” Many others called the song “loving” and “romantic,” while some dropped heart emojis to showcase their admiration.

ALSO READ: Did you know Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi has THIS cricketer's famous scoop shot?