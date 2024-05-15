Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekhha Tenu OUT: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor try to recreate SRK-Kajol's charm in soulful track

The release of the highly anticipated cricket drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is just a few weeks away. The trailer of the film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was launched recently which gave a brief glimpse of the first song, Dekhha Tenu.

Today, the full track has been released and it is a mesmerizing melody, which serves as the perfect backdrop for the love story of Mahi and Mahima. Janhvi and Rajkummar’s song will make you nostalgic as they try to recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s charm.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s love track Dekhha Tenu from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has been released

Today, May 15, the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi unveiled the first song from the soundtrack. Dekhha Tenu showcases the chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The track offers a peek into their characters’ “imperfectly perfect partnership,” and their beautiful journey. The Holi shots towards the end of the music video truly create magic on the screen.

It is a recreation of the iconic verse from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song Say "Shava Shava." The original version is composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.

The new composition is by Jaani who has also penned the song. The soulful vocals are by Mohammad Faiz with chorus by Ali Brothers.

Watch the full music video here!

Fan reactions to Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’s song Dekhha Tenu featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Fans were quick to shower the song with appreciation in the comment section under the music video.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is the story of a newly-married couple, who have a common love for cricket. Mahendra coaches Mahima to pursue cricket as a profession and helps his wife to chase hers as well as his dreams.

The romantic sports drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, while the script has been written by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on May 31, 2024.

