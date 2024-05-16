Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star Janhvi Kapoor dances elegantly to Dekhha Tenu song; fans think she would've been 'perfect for Alamzeb'

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi which is set to hit the theatres on May 31st this year. The first song of the film was released recently and was a recreation of a song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’s track Say Shava Shava. Titled Dekhha Tenu, the song has made Janhvi go all out and dance like a dream in her latest post.

Janhvi Kapoor’s dance on Dekhha Tenu goes viral

Dressed in a pastel Anarkali, the diva took turns of traditional steps and made the fans go wow. Her comment section is filled with appreciation so much so that many think that Janhvi Kapoor could have been a perfect pick for the character of Alamzab from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recently released web series Heeramandi.

One user wrote, "You would have been perfect for Alamzeb #heeramandi". Another commented, "She would have rocked Alamzeb". The third one said, "Why didn't @sanjayleelabhansali_ sir cast you in #heeramandi ??? You are shaping yourself so gracefully… Keeping up your mumma's name." The fourth said, "Best for a role such as alamzeb."

Who’s the man of Janhvi Kapoor’s dreams?

During the song launch of Dekhha Tenu, Janhvi listed the qualities she wants in her ideal partner. She was heard saying, “I want someone who would consider my dreams as his, motivate me, share happiness. Someone who would stand by me even during my lows.”

More about Mr & Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra “Mahi” and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima “Mahi”. The movie revolves around Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by an arranged marriage. Sharing the same nickname, Mahi, they become Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

As they spend time together, they discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mahendra recognizes the cricketing talent in his wife and encourages her to chase her dream of becoming a professional cricketer. He coaches her on this journey, and together, they defy the odds and discover their dreams.

