Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Trailer: Alia Bhatt calls it 'all heart'; Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others REACT to Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. After some posters offering a glimpse of the characters played by Janhvi and Rajkummar built up the anticipation for the film, the makers released the trailer today, May 12.

Taking to their social media accounts, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Khushi Kapoor, and others reacted to the trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Celebrities react to Mr. & Mrs. Mahi trailer

Alia Bhatt re-shared the trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and penned, "this one is ALL heart!!!! (red hearts)"

Varun Dhawan reacted to the trailer of his Bawaal co-star's film and wrote, "Can't wait to see how u dislocated your shoulders but sheer hardwork dedications shos all round soo much heart can't wait to watch u guys hit it out of the park"

Janhvi's sister-actress Khushi Kapoor expressed her excitement and wrote in captial letters, "Wooooohoooo"

Apart from them, Arjun Kapoor also shared his reaction as he wrote, "Cannot wait to see this labour of love hit it out of the park on the big screen !!!"

Have a look:

Speaking about the trailer, the 2-minute 55-second video aptly showcased the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi and Rajkummar's characters.

The film follows a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi's dream of becoming a cricketer is shattered, so he realizes it through his wife, who also loves the game. The iconic Deha Tenu verse from the song Say Shava Shava in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham grabbed all the attention.

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma and the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

