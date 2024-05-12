Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer OUT: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s chemistry hits ball out of the park; don’t miss Dekha Tenu recreation

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is finally releasing this month. Earlier, a few posters were shared by the makers, offering a glimpse of the characters played by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Now, the much awaited trailer has been launched, much to the delight of the fans.

The trailer of the sports drama gives a sneak peek into the plot of the film and the chemistry between the leads, raising the excitement among the audience.

Trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao unveiled

Today, May 12, the official trailer of the upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, was launched across social media platforms. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s chemistry is the highlight of the 2 minutes 55 seconds trailer and they truly hit it out of the park.

The film revolves around a married couple, Mahi and Mahima. Mahi’s dreams of becoming a cricketer are shattered so he realizes them through his wife, who loves the game as well.

The surprise in the trailer is the recreation of the iconic Dekha Tenu verse from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song Say Shava Shava. It serves as the perfect backdrop to their love story.

Producer Karan Johar described the story on Instagram, saying, “It’s MORE than just a story...it’s a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership!”

Watch the full trailer here!

Fan reactions to trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the trailer launch and started showering it with praise in the comments section. One person said, “Wow the trailer is so good and janhvi is looking so gorgeous Rajkumar acting is on point as always. Finally dharma is bringing that film.”

Another user exclaimed, “That Dekha tenu phli phli baar ve......still creates goosebumps,” while one stated, “What a brilliant trailer!! Yeh film pakka blockbuster hoga.”

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma, while the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

