Mr & Mrs Mahi Twitter Review: Don’t miss these 13 tweets if you're planning to watch Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's sports drama

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have arrived in the theaters with their much-awaited sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie was bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and released on May 31. The viewers have shared their verdict on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

13 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

What is the plot of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi?

Mahendra Aggarwal (played by Rajkummar Rao) aspires to become an Indian cricketer, but circumstances force him to work at his father’s sports shop. His arranged marriage with Mahima (played by Janhvi Kapoor) is based on his honesty. After their wedding, Mahi, who shares Mahendra’s love for cricket, encourages him to pursue his passion.

However, realizing that he lacks the skills to be a professional batsman, Mahendra reluctantly agrees to become a coach. As he takes on this role, he discovers that Mahima has untapped potential as a cricketer. Despite her father's desire for her to become a doctor, Mahendra supports Mahi's dream and becomes her coach. Together as Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, they embark on a journey toward their shared dream and juggle their relationship challenges along the way.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of working with Rajkummar Rao

Recently while speaking to Filmfare, the actress shared how Rao made her job only easier. She shared, “Automatically scene ki energy badh jaati hai… So many times I felt that when you’re performing a scene for the first time, it takes a couple of takes to find the sur. But he always starts with honesty. And that makes my job so easy.”

For the unversed, this is the first time Janhvi and Rajkummar shared their screens together. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi also stars Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Arjit Taneja, and Yamini Das among others.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will further be seen in Ulajh, Devara, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Rajkummar on the other hand is awaiting the release of his movie Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ko Woh Wala Video.

