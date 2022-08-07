Mr Faisu mimics Salman Khan with Aamir Khan, recreates iconic bus scene from Andaz Apna Apna; WATCH

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Aamir's 2017 film, Secret Superstar. The film is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11th, 2022.

The 3 Idiots actor is currently leaving no stones unturned to promote Laal Singh Chaddha and during the film's promotions, Aamir collaborated with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh. The actor recreated one of the many iconic scenes from his 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna. They enacted the scene where Aamir and Salman meet for the first time on a bus. While Aamir is seen mimicking his own lines while Faisu has taken up Salman’s dialogues.

Check out Aamir Khan and Mr Faisu's VIDEO:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mr Faisu captioned the video: "Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai. Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration. #LaalSinghChaddha." Soon after fans reacted to the video. Aparshakti Khurana wrote: "Hahahah." Esha Gupta added: "best." Rajiv Adatia dropped fire emojis on the post. Mohit Malik wrote, “Awesome faisiuuuu.” Vishal Pandey commented, “Feku nahi ..faisu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Faisu is currently a contestant on the hit stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and is seen with Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Mohit Mallik, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, and several others. Whereas Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ: Why is Aamir Khan 'excited and nervous' before Laal Singh Chaddha's release?