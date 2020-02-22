Mr India: 5 Reasons why Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri starrer is a cult classic

After Sonam Kapoor expressed her displeasure on filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announcing Mr India trilogy, fans of the 1987 film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri have also been showing their discontentment. Amidst this, here are 5 reasons why Anil and Sridevi starrer Mr India remains special.

A film that managed to grab attention in 1987 due to the unique storyline and epic performances by Anil Kapoor, and Amrish Puri is Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India. Starring Anil and Sridevi as the lead, Mr India is one of the most loved films in the history of Indian cinema. The story of Arun, who takes care of orphaned kids, was essayed in a special way by Kapoor and remains etched in our hearts. Recently, the film is back in headlines as Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr India as a trilogy.

However, it left and Shekhar Kapur upset as no consultation took place between Ali and Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur. Hence, Sonam put out a note expressing her displeasure over Mr India 2. Mr India (1987) was produced by Boney Kapoor and managed to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of the audiences. For many kids from the 90s, it was their first tryst with a superhero on silver screen who becomes invisible and tries to save the day. Amidst this, we decided to take a look at why the Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri starrer remains the most special films and eventually has turned out to be a cult classic.

1. The terrific storyline where science fiction meets emotion

The film traces the story of Arun Verma who gets troubled by his landlord to vacate his place where he stays with orphaned kids. Later, with the help of one of Professor’s (Ashok Kumar) inventions, he becomes invisible and fights the wrongdoers. The scene where Anil gets to know that he can go invisible with the watch, surely was a treat to watch. We all wished back then to get the same invisible device for us. Anil Kapoor gave his heart and soul to the character and managed to bring emotions to a story that also was based on science fiction. Add to that, the heroic act to save the country from villains, and what Shekhar Kapur gave us was Mr India with a terrific storyline and some power packed performances.

2. Anil Kapoor, Sridevi’s story intertwined with orphaned kids’ banter

While Anil’s character lives in a house with orphaned kids, he is shown to make efforts to make ends meet. To do so, he lets out a room to Sridevi, who is a journalist in a newspaper. However, when Sridevi tells Anil that she hates all the kids as she needs peace to write, he hides them from her. But when the truth comes out in a hilarious scene where a cockroach enters her room, the expressions of the late actress were epic. The fun, the poking and the epic Parody song that follows when the kids’ football lands in Sridevi’s room all made Mr India a great watch.

By far, the bunch of kids with whom Arun aka Anil lived were the life and soul of the film. In a scene where Anil fails to get food from the shop due to lack of money, the little girl goes to tell her Arun Bhaiya that ‘ek din nahi khayenge toh mar nahi jayenge.’ That scene still makes us teary-eyed. Also, when the little girl Tina dies due to an explosion, Arun aka Anil’s performance post that guarantees truck loads of tears for all.

3. Iconic villain Mogambo played by late Amrish Puri

Every 90s kid somehow remembers the dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’, and for it, we have late senior actor Amrish Puri to thank. Every time, he appeared on the screen as the blonde dictator sort of a villain who wanted to take control of India, for a second shivers would run down one’s spine. His ruthless character is probably one of the most iconic antagonists as he reminded everyone of Hitler back then. Despite the end where Arun aka Anil manages to defeat Mogambo’s intent of launching missiles on India, Amrish Puri’s villainous act remains etched in our hearts forever.

4. Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai and Charlie Chaplin act

When Seema aka Sridevi disguised as Hawa Hawai to enter into the goons party, one couldn't take their eyes off her. The gorgeous actress managed to nail her acting, expressions and dance all in one go and the music too is fondly remembered. If there was an actress who could nail comedy back then, it was Sridevi and Hawa Hawaii performance by her is one of the iconic moments in the film.

Another epic scene featuring Sridevi in the film is when she pulls off the Charlie Chaplin act in the casino with the help of Mr India. The comic timing, the expressions and the moments are perfectly captured through the lens of director Shekhar Kapur.

5. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s sizzling on screen chemistry

The chemistry between Sridevi’s character Seema and Anil Kapoor’s Mr India/Arun was terrific. Who can forget Mr India’s vanishing act in the song Kate Nahi Kat Te and Sridevi’s sensuous avatar in the epic romantic song. Despite being ill, Sridevi managed to perform the song in a perfect manner and her chemistry with Anil Kapoor in it still sets our hearts racing. Not for one second, we could not take our eyes off Sridevi longing to meet Mr India.!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More