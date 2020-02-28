Mr India: Javed Akhtar slams Shekhar Kapur; Says 'how can your claim on the film be more than mine'

Mr. India starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor was directed by Shekhar Kapur and was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India has been creating abuzz since filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced about an 'epic trilogy' of the film. The Tiger Zinda Hai director tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!" While everyone got excited about hearing this news, director Shekhar Kapur who had directed Mr. India, was not happy with the announcement.

He lashed out Ali Abbas for not taking permission from him. On Thursday, he tweeted, "The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?" Shekhar Kapur's tweet did not go down well with Javed Akhtar. The lyricist slammed the director and wrote, "Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn't your idea . It wasn't your dream."

For the uninitiated, Mr. India was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Earlier even Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress had lashed out that no one asked her father about this. But later when netizens asked her if she had spoken to Boney Kapoor who is the producer of the movie, the actress clarified saying, "My father did have a word with him actually. Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes we are all still very confused about how it was announced."

Talking about Mr. India, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Ashok Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Ajit Vachani and Sharat Saxena. The film was known for several of its lines and songs, including Sridevi's 'Miss Hawa Hawaii performance, and Amrish Puri's quote "Mogambo khush hua".

Check out Shekhar Kapur and Javed Akhtar's tweet here:

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine . It wasn’t you idea . It wasn’t your dream — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2020

