Mr. India turns 35: 10 interesting facts about the Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer

Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi starrer Mr. India was released in 1987. It is one of the biggest hits and remains a cult classic to date. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, the superhero film became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1987, after Dharmendra's Hukumat. The blockbuster is still fresh in fans' hearts and the dialogues will remain timeless forever.

For those unaware, the film revolves around Arun, played by Anil Kapoor, who lives with orphaned children. When Arun and his kids are continuously harassed by a gangster, he uses his late father’s invention, an invisibility watch, to fight back. Arun eventually falls in love with his tenant, a journalist named Seema, played by Sridevi. As the film completes 35 years today, let us look at some of the interesting and not-so-known facts about the movie.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Mr. India, you might don’t know:

1. Anil Kapoor definitely nailed his role as Arun Verma aka Mr. India. However, did you know that the role was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but he turned down the script. Then, it was passed to the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna who also declined the movie. Finally, Kapoor bagged the role.

2. Mr. India is the last film of the popular writer-duo Salim-Javed. Although they had split in the early 1980s, they came back one last time to script this movie.

3. Initially, Anupam Kher was being considered for the role of Mogambo, but director Shekhar Kapur wanted someone who looks intimidating and the role went to Amrish Puri.

4. Sridevi’s look in the song Kate Nahi Katte Din Ye Raat was inspired by her look from the previous movie Jaanbaaz.

5. The movie was shot for over 350 days and the total budget was Rs 3.80 crore at that time.

6. From special effects to fight sequences, everything in the film was shot in real-time and nothing was done in the post-production.

7. The character Mogambo was not initially part of the script. The idea came after hearing Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on a speaker.

8. Actor Aftab Shivdasani was one of the several orphaned kids in the film. He was already an established child artist at that time.

9. The iconic line ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ was created by Javed Akhtar.

10. Mr. India draws its major inspiration from the story of H. G. Wells, who is known as the original creator of "The Invisible Man" concept in the world of literature.

