Mr Lele: Arjun Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter have an epic response to Varun Dhawan's first look; Check it out

After Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter also have a great response to Varun Dhawan's first look from Mr. Lele. Here's what they have said:

and Shashank Khaitan are all set to collaborate for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Mr. Lele. Today morning the first look of Varun from the movie was out and it looks quite interesting. For the first look, Varun went shirtless and posed just in his boxers with a gun in his hand. As soon as the first look of Mr.Lele was out, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D co-star gave a hilarious reaction to his look.

And now after Shraddha, and Ishaan Khatter also have a great response to the first look of Mr. Lele. Sharing Varun's look, Arjun wrote in Hindi, "Natkhat Balak, All The Best." (Naughty kid). Not only Arjun but even Ishaan Khatter also shared Varun's look and wrote, "Hehehehe looks fun. Go Shashman!" Varun has shared their stories on his Instagram story too. There were reports of Kiara Advani to portray the female lead in the movie but Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has now been roped in for the same.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's reaction here:

Mr. Lele is believed to be a commercial entertainer with a comic script and humorous plot. Sources reveal that the project is going to be very different from what the three actors have attempted before. It is currently in the pre-production stages and is expected to go on floors in late February or early March 2020. The movie will hit screens on 1st January 2021. Besides this Varun will be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The movie will release on 24th January 2020. He will also be seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan.

