Mr Lele FIRST LOOK: Varun Dhawan strips down to his undies, holds up a gun & promises nonstop entertainment

After a disappointing 2019 at the box office, 's first look as Mr Lele is out. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his dance film Street Dancer 3D, will be seen in Mr Lele in 2021. Taking to Instagram, shared the actor's first look and it is all things quirky. Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, "Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021. @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies."

The film will be reuniting Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While Kiara Advani was supposed to initially play the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor has now been roped in for the same. For the first look, Varun went shirt less and posed just in his boxers, a fanny pack and a gun in his hand. The actor's picture perfect abs are also on display.

The film is believed to be a commercial entertainer with a comic script and humorous plot. Sources reveal that the project is going to be very different from what the three actors have attempted before. It is currently in the pre-production stages and is expected to go on floors in late February or early March 2020.

