Mr Lele: Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani starrer gets a title

Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani to be called Mr. Lele.

is all set to team up with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitan’s next. The news of their collaboration has been doing the rounds for long and finally, the project has got its title. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film is to be called Mr. Lele for it best suits the plot. The film reunites Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania while it is Kiara's second venture with Shashank after Good Newwz.

The film is believed to be a commercial entertainer with a comic script and humorous plot. Sources reveal that the project is going to be very different from what the three actors have attempted before. It is currently in the pre-production stages and is expected to go on floors in late February or early March 2020. The first schedule of Mr. Lele will be shot in Mumbai itself. It is the first time that Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Besides this, Varun will soon be seen with in Street Dancer 3D and with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1. Bhumi recently wowed us with her performance in Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, while she will be seen next in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Kiara Advani has her kitty with for films already. She is soon to be seen in , Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz and in Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani releasing in 2020.

