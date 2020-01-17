Mr Lele: Varun Dhawan to play the role of a quintessential Maharashtrian in this comedy thriller? FIND OUT

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

A few days back, the makers of Mr Lele dropped the first look of from the film wherein the actor is seen posing shirtless while sporting a pair of kachchas only. Mr Lele is a comedy thriller starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor and now, as per the latest round of reports, it is being said that in the film, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a quintessential Maharashtrian character. That’s right!

Well, this will be for the first time that Varun Dhawan will play the role of a Maharashtrian in a film, and in order to prep up for the role, it is being said that Varun Dhawan will undergo training to get the accent right for his role. “Workshops begin sometime in February and Varun is kicked to explore a new space with the film. There will be mysterious undertones to all the central characters, while the screenplay has a lot of situational humour and romance,” as reported by Mirror.

While a major chunk of the film will be shot at real locations in Mumbai, Mr Lele will go on floors in March. Varun Dhawan, during an interview, had said that Mr Lele is a very ‘tight script’ and Varun had said that he had called Shashank Khaitan, director of the film, 109 times in 2 days to get his doubts cleared. Although after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun and Shashank were to collaborate for period drama Rannbhoomi, however, that didn’t happen and the film was put on the back burner and since Mr Lele is a happy film, therefore, the makers have decided to come on January 1, 2020. Besides Mr Lele, Varun is currently busy with the promotions of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

