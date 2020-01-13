Mr Lele: Varun Dhawan's first look from the film gives rise to a meme fest on Twitter; Check it out

Varun Dhawan's first look from his upcoming film Mr. Lele gives rise to a meme fest on Twitter.

Amidst Street Dancer 3D promotions, is once again grabbing eyeballs as the makers of his upcoming film Mr. Lele have unveiled the actor's first look poster. The film became the talk of the town ever since it was announced owing to its unusual title and now Varun Dhawan's offbeat first look poster has spread the buzz around the film like wildfire. The poster features Varun Dhawan posing in white shorts with a gun in his hand and his look has given rise to a meme fest on Twitter.

Many Bollywood celebrities have dropped their comment on Varun's picture, while fans can't stop rolling over with laughter. Some of the users morphed the image and placed 's face. Street Dancer 3D co-star too reposted Varun's picture and wrote, "Looks like you've stolen my dad's kachcha. Love it chirkut." Nora Fatehi wrote: "Chaddi man." Divya Khosla Kumar, Manish Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Check out other reactions:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Mr. Lele is scheduled for January 1st, 2021 release. The film reunites Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania duo for the third time. Besides Varun Dhawan in the lead, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

