Mr Lele: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani to team up for a song for Shashank Khaitan directorial

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani make for some of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. Both the actors will be sharing the screen space in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial ‘Mr. Lele’. According to a report in ETimes, Vicky and Kiara will kick off the work on Mr. Lele with a song to be shot in Alibaug.

The duo was recently spotted for the dance rehearsal of the song. Reportedly, the hugely mounted song will be choreographed by Tusshar Kalia and will have 40 to 60 background dancers. The dancers were not being employed during the pandemic and are currently happy about the massive song shoot. A source told ETimes, “Dancers are now getting work, including the senior dancers, as big films from Bollywood have begun shooting for regular song sequences again.”

Mr. Lele was initially announced with in the lead with whom Shashank has collaborated many times before in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, the film temporarily got shelved during the pandemic and later got revived with a new star cast of Vicky, Kiara, and Bhumi Pednekar.

In ’s directorial section in the anthology titled ‘Lust Stories’, Vicky and Kiara have previously shared screen space as husband and wife. In the web-based anthology directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, Vicky and Kiara starred in Karan’s film displaying varying shades of lust and love. The film was received well by the audiences and critics alike though Mr. Lele marks the first feature film outing together for both Vicky and Kiara.

