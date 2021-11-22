Mr & Mrs Mahi: Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor are all hearts for Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor’s film

A few hours back tonight, filmmaker Karan Johar made a special announcement on his social media space, as he presented the first motion poster of the upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film will be featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as the leads. This will be the actors’ second collaboration together after the horror-comedy Roohi. Naturally, fans of the actors are super excited to watch the fun on-screen pair together again. Sharing this excitement are Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, who reacted to the announcement with a lot of love.

Both Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor shared the motion poster of the film on their respective Instagram handles. While Khushi Kapoor shared Janhvi's post on her Instagram stories with a caption of several white hearts, Sara and Shanaya left red heart emojis under Janhvi’s post. In the motion poster, Rajkummar can be heard saying, “kabhi kabhi ek sapna pura karne ke liye”, then we hear Janhvi saying, “do logon ki zaroorat padti hai.” It means, sometimes to fulfil a dream you need two people. Sharing this big news with his fans and followers, Karan Johar wrote in his post, “One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post with “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022.”.

Take a look:

Helmed by Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma, Mr and Mrs Mahi is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is slated to release on the 7th of October, 2022.

