Mrs: 10 tweets that prove netizens found Sanya Malhotra starrer's take on marriage and patriarchy 'too real'

Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, was released on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam drama The Great Indian Kitchen. The story is about Richa, a trained dancer, who struggles in her role as a housewife after her marriage. Check out the 10 tweets in this article that prove netizens found the film's take on marriage and patriarchy 'too real.'

Many netizens on X (formerly Twitter) who watched the movie Mrs. or its viral clips shared their feelings of frustration as they found it relevant even in today's society.

One person said, "Ladies, plz do watch MRS movie, a powerful take on marriage, patriarchy & women's silent struggles at home. I was so frustrated throughout. ur other half is not ur maid & marriage is not about servitude. If u r not willing to share a load u aren't the right partner for any women."

Another user wrote, “Even today in many households women are expected to cook, serve, clean and then eat after the men are done. #mrs on Zee 5 depicts the subtle, and not-so-subtle ways in which patriarchal norms suffocate a woman’s life post marriage. Sadly, this film is too real even in 2025.”

A netizen stated, “#Mrs was a movie which triggered me not because of the content but because this may be a common reality when women try their best but it's never enough. When to draw the line of TOLERANCE? The Guys need to watch it for what NOT TO DO when they get married FR.”

Advertisement

Reacting to a clip from the film in which Richa’s father-in-law taunts her about not making hand-grind chutney, a user shared, “It’s so real that you start wondering and questioning years of childhood memories of seeing the women in your family go through this. This movie literally keeps you at the EDGE.”

Another post read, “Watched Mrs.and bro, it scared the sh*t out of me. Marriages can be terrifying. The movie is still relevant because this is exactly how some households in India still operate. I expected a slightly better ending, but I guess the one they gave was more realistic.”

Check out more reactions here!

Alongside Sanya Malhotra, Mrs. stars Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, the movie is directed by Arati Kadav.