Mrs.: After playing problematic patriarch in Sanya Malhotra-led drama, ‘Mister’ Kanwaljit Singh surprises fans with funny video

Sanya Malhotra is currently receiving lots of love and appreciation for her role in the recently released drama movie Mrs. She portrays a newly married Indian housewife who tries to operate under the house rules set by the patriarch of the family, played by Kanwaljit Singh. While Singh’s character highlights societal problems, his acting has been equally lauded. Recently, the senior actor took a dig at his own character by sharing a fun video with his daughter. Check it out!

In Mrs. , popular TV and film actor Kanwaljit Singh plays the role of a strict father-in-law who enforces house rules that only the women in the family must follow. He constantly criticizes his newly-wedded daughter-in-law and finds flaws in everything she does. Aware that the character he plays is problematic, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor decided to poke fun at it by experiencing a taste of his own medicine in a sarcastic video.

On February 20, 2025, Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that got the internet talking. The video opens with him cooking a meal following his mother’s recipe and excitedly serving it to the women in his family. Moments later, a woman arrives with an ungrateful attitude and sits down to eat. When the actor asks her how the meal is, she responds, "Namak kum hai" (There’s less salt). Disappointed by her review, he goes back to the kitchen.

Sharing the video, he simply captioned it, “Mister.”

Soon after, the comments section was flooded with people sharing their two cents on the video. A user hilariously wrote, “On behalf of the whole women community, ab pata chala?” while another commented, “Loved this!! Role reversal! Ab jara chutney bhi bana dijiye.” Another one stated, “I love your performance in the movie watched just for u and the actress.”

Coming back to Arati Kadav’s movie Mrs., the film showcases the life and struggles of a woman in an Indian household who puts her dreams and aspirations in the back seat to serve the patriarchal traditions. The Sanya Malhotra movie is a remake of the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen.