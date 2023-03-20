‘Mrs Chatterjee’ Rani Mukerji is all smiles as she poses with ‘Gunday’ Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Rani Mukerji’s recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been winning over the audience’s hearts! The actress’ performance, especially, is garnering a lot of praise, and a day before the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to heap praises on Rani’s performance in the movie. Other celebs such as Kajol, Karan Johar, and many others also gave shout-outs to the film. Now, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took to their Instagram accounts to show their support for Rani’s film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh show their support for Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a selfie that shows him posing with Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh. Rani is seen sitting in the center, while Arjun and Ranveer pose on either side of her. Rani opted for a black outfit, and is seen rocking a nerdy look. Arjun and his Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh also wore matching black outfits. “Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan #RaniMukerji #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway @ranveersingh #gunday #reunion,” wrote Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranveer shared another similar selfie, along with Rani and Arjun, and wrote, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow.” Ranveer’s fans were elated that the actor is back on social media after nearly a month! “Welcome back on insta RS!” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Waiting for all 3 of u collab.” Check out the pictures below!

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Written and directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. The film released on 17th March, 2023, in theatres. Rani portrays Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali woman who fights against a nation, after her kids are taken away from her.

