Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Rani Mukerji on why the purpose of the film is bigger than box office success

Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, and is currently gearing up for the release of her next, titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer of the movie released a few weeks ago, and garnered a great response. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and many others were deeply moved by the trailer and they took to their social media to heap praises. Karan Johar called it Rani’s best performance to date. Rani plays the role of Debika, whose world falls apart after her kids are taken from her by child protective services, in a foreign land. Now, Rani has said that the purpose of the film is much bigger than the box office success.

Rani Mukerji on the purpose of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji and producer Nikkhil Advani talked to Karan Johar about Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and during the conversation, Rani said that she has taken inspiration from her mother Krishna Mukherjee, and put that into her role of Mrs Chatterjee. “I saw it as someone so connected to her roots,” she said. Karan Johar, who has watched the movie, agreed with Rani. “I saw that,” he said. Further, Rani talked about the purpose of the film and how it's bigger than just box office success, because the aim is to create awareness about stories like these. “The purpose of this film is bigger than a box office success because it needs to create awareness around the stories which happen day in and out for parents outside the country,” said Rani Mukerji.

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

In the trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, we saw a glimpse of Rani’s powerful performance as she plays an Indian mother who fights against all odds to get her kids back. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, and is inspired by true events. Apart from Rani, the cast also includes Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya. It will release on 17th March, 2023.

