Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Rani Mukerji's first look and release date REVEALED

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses and she has always managed to impress the audience with her solid performances. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film was announced on her birthday this year. Earlier today, Rani's first look and the film's release date were unveiled. Rani Mukerji's first look revealed

In the picture, Rani is seen dressed in an ethnic suit while holding a soft toy and a few packets of medicines. An intense Rani is seen in a de-glam look. Along with the picture, the official handle of the production house revealed that the story is inspired by a true story. Directed by Ashima Chibber, it is the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. The film will be released in theatres on 3rd March 2023. The caption read, "Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji’s #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023." Have a look:



Earlier, in a statement, Rani spoke about the film and said that the film is close to her heart. She said, "These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group. These films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love."

