Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Alia Bhatt is ‘weeping’, KJo calls it Rani Mukerji’s ‘best performance’

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The makers unveiled the first trailer of the movie, directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie portrays Rani Mukerji as Debika, who lives in Norway with her husband and two kids. After her children are snatched away from her by child protective services, Debika fights against all odds to get her kids back. Soon after the trailer dropped, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar showered praises on the emotional trailer, and lauded Rani’s performance. Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the trailer and wrote how deeply moved she was. “Weeping! What a moving trailer!” wrote the actress. Arjun Kapoor also shared the trailer on his Instagram story and wrote, “And here we have the true story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly awaiting #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Love and luck to the entire team for this one.”

Karan Johar calls Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Rani Mukerji’s best performance Karan Johar mentioned in his caption that he had the privilege of watching this ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘massively courageous film’ starring Rani Mukerji, and that this is the actress’ best performance till date. “Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!” wrote Karan.

About Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta. The film will release on 17th March 2023.

