Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji goes against all odds for her children in this emotional ride

Rani Mukerji is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Every time she appears on the big screen, she makes sure to leave an impact on the audience with her solid performance. After Bunty Aur Babli 2, she is all set to be seen in the film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Earlier today, the trailer of Rani's film was unveiled and it has left netizens mighty impressed. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer is out

In the trailer, Rani, who is essaying the role of Debika, is seen leading a happy life in Norway with her husband and their two kids. Things suddenly go wrong after the Norwegian government takes Debika's kids away from her. The government believes that Debika and her husband are unable to take care of them and hence they take their custody. The emotional roller coaster ride shows Rani fighting against all odds to get her kids back. Going by the trailer, it looks like Rani is all set to leave everyone teary-eyed with her solid performance. Have a look:

Soon after the trailer was launched, netizens were seen praising Rani. A user wrote, "Rani is really the queen of acting .. no actress can portray such varied emotions in one frame .. she does it ..always." Another user commented, "Now that's called a Movie trailer." New mommy Alia Bhatt too looked impressed by the trailer. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!"

Speaking about the film, Rani shared in a statement, "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer." Producer Nikkhil Advani said, "It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences." The film is slated to hit theatres on March 17.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji turns into an author; To release autobiography on her birthday in 2023