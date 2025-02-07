Mrs: Did you know Sanya Malhotra wrote constant journal for her role in Zee5 movie? Here's why

Mrs actress Sanya Malhotra revealed that she watched the highly acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen before joining its Hindi adaptation. She described the remake as a version that is more relatable and accessible to North Indian audiences. The actress also revealed writing a constant journal to understand the role of Richa emotionally.

In a recent interview with PTI, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she had already watched the original film before being approached for the project. She explained that the goal was to make the film more relatable for North Indian audiences, a factor that remained a key consideration throughout the adaptation.

Although she didn’t get the opportunity to speak with the original film’s lead actress, Nimisha Sajayan, Malhotra emphasized the universal relevance of the story.

Malhotra further stated that the decision to adapt the film stemmed from its deep resonance with audiences. Director Arati Kadav infused the project with her own personal experiences, making the narrative more intimate. The actress added that she knew people, including a close friend, who had faced challenges similar to those of her character, Richa.

Malhotra shared that she enjoys keeping a journal for the characters she wants to understand on an emotional level. She followed the same approach for Richa in Mrs., believing it was necessary to delve deeper into the role.

Advertisement

Since she had never personally experienced what her character goes through, she maintained a journal documenting Richa’s backstory, including details about her childhood.

Director Arati Kadav also shared that her interest in the film grew even more when she learned that Sanya Malhotra was already keen on joining the project.

Recalling her first meeting with Jawan actress, Kadav expressed a sense of excitement, believing that something special was about to unfold. She praised the actress for bringing honesty and sincerity to her performance, adding that witnessing Malhotra’s acting process inspired her to prepare more and engage with more women.

Kadav further stated that the film reflects her own story, her mother’s experiences, and the realities of many households. Through her collaboration with Sanya Malhotra, she gained deeper insights into the challenges faced by modern women, realizing that their struggles were more relatable than she had initially thought.

Advertisement

Mrs is available for streaming on Zee5.