Mrs: Sanya Malhotra calls film close to her heart in emotional note; 'seeing how deeply so many people are relating...'

Sanya Malhotra is one of those Bollywood actors who have been consistently giving commendable performances in her movies. Be it Dangal, Badhai Ho, or Jawan, her acting prowess can be seen in many entraining films. Yet again, she impressed the audience when her drama film Mrs. was released on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. Recently, she penned an emotional note expressing how moved she was by seeing how deeply so many people are relating to the story. Read on!

After being premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the New York Indian Film Festival back in 2024, Sanya Malhotra-led Mrs. finally released on OTT for the Indian audience. Since then, the actress has been showered with immense love for her portrayal of Richa Sharma in the Arati Kadav movie.

Looking at the overwhelming response, the actress decided to thank the audience with an emotional note. The Pagglait actress took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of her character. Speaking her mind, she stated, “Sachi bolun? I am truly overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation Mrs. is receiving. The film is so soooo close to my heart and its story means the world to me.”

In the note, Malhotra further expressed that over time, she has learned to disconnect and let go once a film is out, allowing it to belong to the audience. “But seeing how deeply so many people are relating to this story-heartbreaking yet heartwarming at the same time- feels incredibly special. Thank you for embracing Mrs. with so much love. This response has given me even more confidence to be a part of such stories boldly and wholeheartedly,” she noted.

In a conversation with PTI, Sanya spoke about her film and stated that some people are feeling triggered while others are emotional that it's their story. She further stated that she knows people around her, including a close friend, who faced challenges similar to those of her character, Richa.

For the unknown, Mrs. is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam drama film, The Great Indian Kitchen. It also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.