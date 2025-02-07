Mrs.: Sanya Malhotra says she knows people who have faced challenges like her character in Zee5 film; 'some are feeling triggered...'

Sanya Malhotra is all set to bring her film Mrs. to the Indian audience after it made rounds at several international film festivals. The film showcases how a woman, married to a successful man, tries to find her voice and express herself while dealing with the unreasonable expectations of society. In an interview, the actress stated that some are feeling triggered by the story of her film. But she knows people who have faced similar challenges as her character. Read on!

Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs. premiered at several international film festivals. She also won the 'Best Actress' award for her performance in the Aarti Kadav drama film at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival. While talking about her character and her story, the Jawan actress stated “Some are feeling triggered, some are feeling emotional that it's their story.”

She further told PTI that this was the exact reason why they adapted the film and made it their own. According to Sanya, her character Arati brought her lived-in experiences and made it very personal. “I know people around me, including a close friend, who have faced similar challenges as Richa,” Malhotra stated.

For the unknown, the movie is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen. In the same interview, the Pagglait actress divulged that he had already seen the film when it came to her. Hence, it helped her resonate with the character more. “The idea was to make the film more palatable for the north Indian audiences,” she stated.

The actress added that even though she didn’t get the chance to talk to actress Nimisha Sajayan, who played her character in the Malayalam drama film, it felt relevant as so many women relate to it. For the unknown, the movie narrates the life of a trained dancer and dance teacher and her post-married life.

The character continues to keep her voice and aspirations low to cater to the expectations of society from married women. But eventually, she breaks free of the notion to follow her own path. Mrs. will premiere on February 7, 2025, on ZEE5. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, actors Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, and Kanwaljit Singh play pivotal roles.