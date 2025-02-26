Mrs.: Sanya Malhotra’s on-screen FIL Kanwaljit Singh on ‘vicious cycle’ of men’s thoughts; ‘Humare pe koi keechar...’

Kanwaljit Singh, who portrays the role of Ashwin Kumar, a patriarchal father-in-law in Mrs., recently reflected on the ingrained mindset of men in society. Discussing the recurring patterns of male perspectives, he shared that even when faced with criticism, change remains elusive. Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, premiered on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. The film, a remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, follows Richa, a trained dancer, as she struggles with traditional expectations after marriage and ultimately stands up against oppression.

Kanwaljit Singh shared his thoughts on Mrs. and his approach to the role in an interview with Hindustan Times. He revealed that he intentionally avoided watching The Great Indian Kitchen to ensure his portrayal remained original, rather than subconsciously influenced by the Malayalam film.

Reflecting on the story’s themes, he highlighted how patriarchal cycles persist, emphasizing that even when confronted with harsh truths, change remains elusive. He said, "The vicious circle goes on. Hum log sudhrenge nahi! Humare pe koi keechar bhi uchalega toh hum nahi sudhrenge." (We are not going to change! Even if they throw the dirt on us still we will not change for the better)!

Kanwaljit also explained that his character’s behavior stems from generational conditioning. He noted that the son mimics what he has observed in his father and grandfather, believing it to be the norm. According to him, such ingrained traits shape perspectives, making individuals feel justified in their actions without questioning them.

Kanwaljit Singh shared that watching the film at its premiere left him shocked, as he had forgotten the intensity of his character’s actions. He recalled feeling disturbed by his own portrayal, even calling his character ruthless. Overwhelmed by the impact, he instinctively apologized to Sanya Malhotra, who found his reaction amusing.

The Mrs. actor addressed the criticism surrounding the film, particularly claims that it promotes 'toxic feminism'. He clarified that the film isn’t advocating an agenda but simply holding up a mirror to society. He emphasized that the story reflects a deeply ingrained cycle of patriarchal conditioning, one that must be broken rather than perpetuated.

Meanwhile, Mrs. is currently streaming on ZEE5.