Mrs Serial Killer: Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee's film to premiere on THIS date

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee video chat with each other to announce the premiere date of Mrs Serial Killer.

A few months back, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez will make her digital debut with Netflix’s original film, Mrs Serial Killer. Expressing her excitement on Twitter, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Super stoked to announce my new @NetflixIndia Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun.” Mrs. Serial Killer is directed by Sirish Kunder and produced by his wife, Farah Khan, and sharing a monochrome photo of Jacqueline wearing a scarf on her head, Netflix India had tweeted, “Just a very excited PSA that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer. Here’s hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she’s got our back!”

Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see Jacqueline go the extra mile to save her husband, who has been wrongly framed for serial murders. Prior to the lockdown, Mrs. Serial Killer was to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2020, and despite the lockdown, the makers decided to stick to the original date and to announce the same, Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee got on a video call to reveal that the film will premiere on May 1, 2020. In the video released by Netlfix, we see Jacqueline and Manoj video-chatting and while Jacqueline is going through her fittings, Manoj calls her and that is when she asks him if her dress is looking fine, and when Manoj asks her that where is she going because the nation is under a lockdown, that is when Jacqueline reveals that she is going for a premiere. Thereafter, when Manoj asks her which premiere, that is when Jacqueline is shocked to see that he has forgotten the premiere of their film and she holds a knife and points it towards him and asks him to inform everyone about their films premiere and that is when Manoj reveals that Mrs Serial Killer is premiering on May 1 on Netflix and Manoj requests everyone to sit and home and enjoy the premiere of Mrs Serial Killer with them.

Mrs Serial Killer stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and in the lead, and seeing the trailer, the film looks intriguing as when Jacqueline’s husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife i.e. Jacqueline performs a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.

Check out the video of Manoj and Jacqueline video chatting to announce the premiere date of Mrs Serial Killer:

