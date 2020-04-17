Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez turns murderer to save Manoj Bajpayee from wrongful conviction

The trailer of Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer dropped online a while ago and it gives a glimpse of the film's intriguing plot. Jacqueline Fernandez aces her titular role while Manoj Bajpayee's helplessness tugs at the heart and Mohit Raina makes for an imposing cop.

The makers of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and starrer Mrs. Serial Killer dropped its trailer online and we're amazed! Directed by Shirish Kunder, the suspense thriller revolves around the titular character, a doting wife who replicates a series of murders and turns a serial killer to save her husband from a wrongful conviction after he gets framed for a string of shocking murders. The film marks Jacqueline Fernandez's first collaboration with Netflix and also the debut appearance of 's niece Zayne Marie.

The trailer opens with Jacqueline Fernandez in a dark element. With a screwdriver in her hand, she is ready to take another life. Manoj Bajpayee plays Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukerjee while Jacqueline Fernandez is seen playing his wife, Sona Mukerjee. After Dr. Mrityunjoy is framed for a set of murders and put behind bars, his wife Sona Mukerjee takes it upon her to replicate the murders in order to prove her husband's innocence. With the series of murders continuing to take place while Dr. Mrityunjoy is still in the jail, Mohit Raina aka Inspector Imran Shahid is bound to think that the serial killer is on the loose. Sona Mukerjee has successfully cleared the stigma off her husband but how far will she go?

Catch the trailer here:

Directed and written by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan, the mystery thriller is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1. Ever since the makers of the film unveiled the first look pictures of the characters, fans can't wait to watch it and the trailer that released online a while ago is only adding fuel to the already raging buzz around the film.

