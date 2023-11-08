Mrs Teaser Out: Sanya Malhotra stars in hard-hitting ‘story of strength’; to premiere at Tallinn BNFF

Mrs is an upcoming venture of actress Sanya Malhotra and recently, the makers of the film released its new teaser. Diving into the story of a married girl who makes an attempt to navigate her identity post-marriage, Mrs’ teaser is truly worth watching.

Notably, the movie is also set for its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Check out the teaser inside.

Teaser of Mrs is out now, film chosen under Critics’ Pick Competition category at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The filmmakers released the teaser today, November 8th, which offers a glimpse into the story of a married woman, played by Malhotra, struggling to maintain her own identity amidst a hectic daily routine filled with household responsibilities. The teaser provides a compelling narrative as it depicts Malhotra's character juggling between kitchen work and other domestic chores, while trying to find herself. Have a look below!

Providing an intriguing update, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on November 17. Notably, it has also earned a place in the prestigious Critics' Pick Competition category at the festival.

It seems like the news has left Malhotra ‘overjoyed’ as she delved into the same and revealed how the film is extremely close to her heart. Discussing the same at length, Sanya had said, “I'm overjoyed to share the news of Mrs. being selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms. My character's determination as an aspiring dancer in the face of patriarchal expectations reflects the resilience of women.”

She also expressed hope in the film sparking some significant conversations and resonating with the viewers.

More about Mrs

The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in the lead roles and it has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja. Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs has been penned by Anu Singh Choudhary, Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav.

Presented by Jio Studios, Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs is an intriguing tale of homemakers, who face the challenges of finding their identity in a patriarchal society.

