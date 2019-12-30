Mrunal Jain is thrilled about Sab Kushal Mangal and Sooryavanshi; Deets inside

Actor Mrunal Jain is thrilled about his upcoming projects -- "Sab Kushal Mangal" and "Sooryavanshi".

"I think it is all about the right timing and being in the right place. Everything matters; your timing, your talent, hard work, destiny and right timing. It has to work together and that's how I got these projects," said the actor, known for featuring in TV shows like "Uttaran" and "Hitler Didi". Talking about his role in "Sab Kushal Mangal", he said: "It is a comic role. It is a light-hearted comic character, who is very responsible and concerned about his family and sister who is getting married. He is also the leader of the family after his dad." The film also stars newcomers - Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan. "They were great to work with. They were very enthusiastic and good learners," said the "Satya 2" actor.

This is Mrunal's first attempt at comedy. "I am doing comedy for the first time in my career and it was very entertaining," he said. The actor also loved working with director Rohit Shetty on the film "Sooryavanshi". "I am a huge fan of his work. So working and being directed by him is a very different and good learning experience. An actor always looks forward to working with great directors to do different kinds of cinema. Rohit Shetty Sir is the best when it comes to action. He knows the exact nerve of the audience, how they will react. Working with Rohit sir was very motivating and thrilling," he said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s rakhi brother Mrunal Jain comes out in her support; Says ‘She is not wrong’

Credits :IANS

Read More