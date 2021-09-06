Mrunal Thakur & Aditya Roy Kapur to have a face off in the Hindi remake of ‘Thadam’; Actress to play a cop

Ever since the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film Tadam has been announced, fans cannot keep their calm. Earlier it was announced that would play the male lead in the film. But later, he stepped out of the project due to reasons unknown and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped in. But the female lead was always Mrunal Thakur and she has been attached to the project since the announcement of the Hindi remake.

Mrunal Thakur is all set to play a female cop in the Hindi remake that revolves around two lookalikes who are the primary suspects in a murder case. Talking about her role in the film the actress revealed, “When I heard the story, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is intriguing, and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be distinct from all the characters I have played till now.” The one thing that drew her to the project the most was the fact that it will see her in a face-off with Aditya, unlike other masala films where the female leads are restricted to only playing the love-interest of the protagonist. Mrunal even took to her Instagram to share this exciting news with her fans. Posting a picture with Aditya Roy Kapur, she wrote, "It's time for a face-off!! @adityaroykapur are you ready?"

Take a look:

There seems to be a little trouble in the dates of Mrunal Thakur as the lockdown has taken the schedules of all the stars for a toss. With the film slated to go on floors in Delhi in October, she will have to juggle it with Raja Krishna Menon’s war drama, Pippa.

Apart from the Hindi remake of Thadam, Mrunal also has Jersey opposite . She was recently seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan and fans loved her performance in it.

