Mrunal Thakur attends Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception, rocks the party in a sexy purple gown

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding got all their fans hooked to their phone screens, waiting for every update. Be it Ankita’s graceful dancing during their Sangeet or their very sweet announcement post, the couple’s marriage story has been no short of a beautiful dream. Just earlier this evening, they shared a beautiful post with some captures from their wedding. Ankita penned down a sweet message with the pictures as well. She wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!” Now, their dear friend, Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram to share her wedding reception look - and spoiler alert, she looks absolutely ravishing!

In the picture that Mrunal posted on her Instagram stories, she was seen posing with Asha Negi. She confidently wore a sexy sparkling purple gown that flaunted her curves and her toned abs. She paired up the look with a pearl necklace and a sleek hairstyle. On the other hand, Asha Negi rocked a traditional look in a black saree with a red border. The divas absolutely killed it in their gorgeous outfits.

Check Mrunal's getup:

In the consequent story, Mrunal shared a selfie with other guests at the reception party and hilariously wrote about finally meeting outside of gym. Everyone looked super excited and happy to be at the party.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for multiple years now, tied the knot in a traditional Hindu style wedding in Mumbai in the presence of all their close friends and family.

