Mrunal Thakur CONFIRMS being single; says 'there is someone' she is looking for

Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming film titled Aankh Micholi, talked about her relationship status. She mentioned that she is not in a relationship while promoting her movie. Aankh Micholi is directed by Umesh Shukla and centers around a quirky family. It's set to hit the screens on October 27 and features Abhimanyu Dasani and Paresh Rawal in the cast.

Mrunal Thakur reveals she is “single”

During a recent interaction with India Today, Mrunal Thakur talked about her relationship status and her ideal man. When asked if her family was urging her to get married, her response was, “There is pressure, but koi mile bhi toh. I'm not looking for a man at all.”

She further added, "But there is someone I'm looking for, it's Keanu Reeves, I would love to find him (laughs),” For the unversed, Keanu Reeves is a well-known Canadian actor and musician, primarily recognized for his part in the science fiction series, The Matrix.

Mrunal Thakur on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet from Jab We Met taught her valuable life lessons

In a recent interaction with ETimes, when discussing the influence of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met character Geet's dialogues as valuable life lessons, Mrunal further explained, “There are also a few dialogues from the film which truly resonate with me. One is where she says, 'I am my favorite'. And it's been a while since people have stopped loving themselves. So maybe that was kind of a reminder that I am my favorite. I think you should love yourself so much that you should be full in life. You should feel happy and grateful. Your happiness shouldn't be dependent on others.”

Continuing to discuss another meaningful moment in the movie Jab We Met, the actress shared, “And there was also one moment where she says something like, 'whatever I am doing, I am doing it for me. I don't want anyone else to take decisions for me or decide for me. Tomorrow if it goes well, then great. If it doesn't go well, then I don't want to blame anyone'. So there were a lot of lessons that I learned from that film and I felt like it was so deep that it inspired me in many ways.”

About Mrunal Thakur's role in Aankh Micholi

In Aankh Micholi, Mrunal Thakur portrays a character with night blindness, a condition that prompts her family to search for a suitable husband and arrange her marriage.

Mrunal gained popularity through the TV show Kumkum Bhagya and later transitioned to Bollywood with her debut in Batla House alongside John Abraham. Her career has been on the rise, with her recent achievement of winning two SIIMA awards for her excellent performance in the Telugu film Sita Ramam. Currently, she's busy with various projects, including Pippa, Hi Nanna, and VD13.

