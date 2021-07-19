Mrunal Thakur discusses Ishaan Khatter with Shahid Kapoor during ‘Jersey’: Energy he imparts is amazing

Mrunal Thakur mentioned that she has worked with the entire family of Shahid Kapoor. Scroll further to read what she said about Ishaan Khatter.

Mrunal Thakur has been garnering positive reviews for her latest film Toofaan which stars alongside Farhan Akhtar and gave a compelling performance. Mrunal has several films lined up and one of them includes ‘Jersey’ co-starring and Pankaj Kapur. She will also be seen in ‘Pippa’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ fame Priyanshu Painyuli. In her latest conversation with SpotboyE, she spoke about discussing Ishaan Khatter with Shahid. She also mentioned that though co-incidentally but she has worked with the entire family of Shahid. Mrunal has recently shared space with Supriya Pathak as well in Toofaan.

Mrunal spoke about sharing screen space with the entire Kapoor clan and said, “The beautiful thing is that I feel like I have worked with the entire family. I have worked with Supriya Pathak ji in Toofaan, with Pankaj Kapur sir and Shahid in Jersey and now with Ishaan in Pippa. It’s just a beautiful coincidence.” Further speaking about Ishaan, she said, “When Shahid and I talk about Ishaan, we only speak about how talented that boy is. I can’t wait to work with him because the energy he imparts is amazing.”

Further in the conversation, Mrunal spoke about the similarities and differences between the two star brothers and said, “They both are extremely different and so is their approach towards their work. I haven’t spent much time with Ishaan yet but we get along really well and I know that you will see that bonding in Pippa.” Mrunal also spoke about the Diwali clash between Jersey and ‘Aankh Micholi’ which got pushed due to COVID. She said, “I really feel that I don’t really care if it is clashing or not as long as my movies are coming out and people are enjoying it. I am happy with that much.”

