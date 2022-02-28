Mrunal Thakur gives befitting reply to troll saying ‘reduce lower part’; Check here

Trolling is one of the (bad) aspects of social media and if you are a celebrity who remains in the public eye 24*7, it, unfortunately, becomes part and parcel of your famous life. Recently, actress Mrunal Thakur was body-shamed by some trolls on social media after she posted her workout video on Instagram. The actress got lots of appreciation from her loved ones. However, a few apparently trolled her. However, the Dhamaka actress got back at trolls and gave them befitting replies. She also schooled them on body positivity.

Mrunal shared a short video where she can be seen kickboxing. While posting the video, she wrote, “just a regular day with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs”. A lot of appreciation comments flooded by her loved ones as soon as she posted the short video. However, a troll commented, “Back is likeMATKAA (pot)”. But, Mrunal did not stop and gave the user a sarcastic reply. She wrote, “Thank you Bhaiyaa ji”. Another user wrote, “Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion”. She gave the user a befitting reply and wrote, “some pay for it, some have it naturally all we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too”.

Mrunal did not stop there and put some wisdom on her Instagram story too. She put the screenshot of the troll’s comment and wrote, “Do you have any idea how hard I work to be fit? It’s my body type and I can’t really do anything. So, all I gotta do is flaunt”.

Speaking about her professional career, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. The movie is set to release on April 14 this year.

