Mrunal Thakur on ‘Jersey’ getting postponed: 'Whenever it releases, it’s going to be worth it'

Just three days before Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey’s release, the makers made an announcement to postpone the film amid the rise of COVID-19 cases. Now, speaking about the same, Mrunal in a new interview confidently said that whenever the film releases, it is going to be worth it.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the 29-year-old actress said,“Waiting always gets tough. Love Sonia (2018) took two years to release. So, let this film take another six to seven months, and whenever it releases, it’s going to be worth it.”

Thakur adds, “There’s nothing we could do. The audience was really upset, cursing the coronavirus. Since I've had so much time now, I was going through their comments on social media. To be honest, there’s no point in releasing a film when there’s no audience to watch it. It deserves to be celebrated with the audience in the theatre. I’m sure that it will be a nice film to watch post the pandemic.”

Recently, Mrunal Thakur tested positive for COVID-19. She was busy promoting her film, Jersey, in the last week of December and assumes that she might have got infected with the virus during that time. When asked if she’s ready for another lockdown, the actress said she is mentally prepared for a lockdown, adding that health comes first. “It’s said that jaan hai toh jaahaan hai”, the actress says we need to accept everything it takes to stay safe and healthy. On the work front, before 'Jersey', Mrunal was recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan starter 'Dhamaka'. She also appeared in 'Toofan' along with Farhan Akhtar.