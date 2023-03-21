Mrunal Thakur leaves fans worried after she posts her crying pic: 'It was taken when I was extremely low..'

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is currently busy promoting her film, Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon and shared a crying picture of herself. She revealed that she was 'naive' and 'vulnerable'. Her fans were concerned about her well-being. She also posted a video later and said that she was doing fine now.

Mrunal Thakur's crying picture leaves her fans worried

Mrunal took to her Instagram story and shared the picture with her fans. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable." She later shared a happy video and assured that she was doing fine. She was heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it." Have a look:

Fans were seen reacting to her picture. A fan on Reddit wrote, "I hope she does better." Another fan wrote, "This woman really makes my heart skip a beat. She is really beautiful in a very raw and earthy way. Just can’t describe it in words. Hope everything is ok." Others were seen asking her to 'stay strong'.

Work front

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen making a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. She featured in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe with Akshay. Next, she will be seen in Pippa with Ishaan Khatter. It was rumoured that the film will be released on an OTT platform but the makers rubbished the reports. She also has Gumraah with Aditya which is slated to release on April 7. Apart from this, Mrunal has Pooja Meri Jaan and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline.

