Mrunal Thakur looks uber-cool in big sunglasses in her LATEST Instagram pic

Mrunal Thakur is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with her performance in movies like Super 30 and Toofaan, the actress will be next seen with Shahid Kapoor in the highly-anticipated Jersey. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning film Jersey and will be hitting the screens on April 14 this year. On the other hand, she has also begun shooting for Pippa. The actress enjoys a massive fan-following and often posts her lovely life updates on Instagram. On Friday, the actress posted a cool selfie and we can’t get enough of it.

In the selfie that Mrunal uploaded on his Instagram, she looked classy as usual. It seemed like it was a car selfie as she glowed from the sunlight. She wore a basic white tee and also added Uber-cool sunglasses to the outfit to amp up her style. Along with the picture, she cryptically wrote, “Gearing up.” Hmm, what are you gearing up for, Mrunal?

Meanwhile, coming back to Pippa, helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshuu Painyuli in the lead. To note, the war film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who along with his siblings, had fought bravely on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. To note, Pippa marks Mrunal’s first collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and the audience is super excited to se the brilliant actors be paired together on the big screen.

