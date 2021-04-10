Mrunal Thakur loves to worship her body; Says co stars Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham inspire her to remain fit

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur has spoken about her Bollywood journey, women-centric films, fitness inspirations and more.

Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut Bollywood debut with Love Sonia, has an array of films in the pipeline such as Jersey alongside , Toofan opposite Farhan Akhtar and Pippa with Ishaan Khatter. Now recently, in an interview with ETimes, Mrunal Thakur has spoken about her Bollywood journey, fitness inspirations and more. Talking about creating a space in Bollywood within a short span of time, Mrunal said it has been a wonderful journey so far. I feel I am blessed. “All my patience and hard work have now paid off,” she added.

Apart from Love Sonia, Mrunal also starred in films like Batla House and Super 30. When asked about whether screen time matters while making choices, she said she feels that the time period of her character on screen is not important. “In fact, how much time I am there on the screen doesn't matter; people should remember me when they leave the theatre. I learned that from Irrfan Khan sir,” the actress stated. She also explained that there were so many actors she looked at and realised that screen time doesn’t matter; it is the content.

Talking about the surge of women-centric films on OTT platforms, Mrunal said things are changing now. She also said that many actors have now opened doors for others in the West. “Look at ’s Thappad or ’s Queen or any of Vidya Balan’s films for that matter,” she added. Further, she said that they are helping her, as an actress, to have an opinion and get a substantial role in a film.

Later, when asked about which co-stars inspire her to remain fit, she said and John Abraham. She further said that Hrithik used to work out two times a day which inspired her to remain fit. “I want to be fit not because my profession demands it but because I worship my body. This is what I learnt from my co-actors,” Mrunal added. She said that her Batla House co-star John Abraham never cheats, his cheat days are once in six-seven months.

She also said that she thinks fitness is important for her because she doesn’t know what kind of roles will come in her way. The least she can do is to be fit and keep her endurance high. “Increasing and decreasing weight is not an issue,” she concluded.

