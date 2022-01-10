Mrunal Thakur to Maanvi Gagroo: Celebs who were tested positive for COVID 19 recently amid Omicron scare

After witnessing a tough time in 2020 and 2021 courtesy the COVID 19 pandemic, hopes were high for 2022 as everyone wished that the pandemic might have come to an end by now. But looks like the new year has come with the third wave of the deadly virus especially a new variant Omicron which has been spreading rapidly. Not just there has been a significant rise in the COVID 19 cases across India with over 1 lakh cases being reported every day, several celebs have also been tested positive for the deadly virus lately.

While the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, theatres getting shut and big releases getting pushed, here’s a look at celebs who have tested positive of the virus amid the Omicron scare.

Mrunal Thakur

Soon after Jersey was postponed for release, Mrunal Thakur confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. She wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!”

John Abraham, Priya Runchal

John Abraham also took to social media about him and his wife Priya Runchal testing positive for COVID 19 and going in home quarantine. In the note, the actor wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra

It was reported that Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were hospitalised after they were tested positive for COVID 19. As per a report published in the Times of India, the elderly couple was discharged after a couple of days and were sent in home quarantine.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to micro-blogging site Twitter and revealed that he was tested positive for COVID 19 despite being fully vaccinated. He tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols”.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram account and revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is in home quarantine. She wrote, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp I love you all”.

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar, who is set to turn a year older on Jan 11, was tested positive for COVID 19 ahead of her birthday. Sharing the news, the actress wrote, “Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!”

Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali has been hospitalised in Goa soon after she had tested positive for COVID 19. She shared the news on social media as she shared a pic of herself from the hospital and wrote, “Guess what I have ! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation….#covidpostive”.

Arijit Singh

Renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also took to social networking site Facebook and revealed that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID 19. He wrote, "Me and my wife have tested COVID Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves."

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her stint in Four More Shots Please, also confirmed the news of contracting with COVID 19 and expressed gratitude for the recovery wishes. She wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for checking in. I have very mild symptoms. Just sleeping a lot. But thank you, thank you”.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait also confirmed testing positive COVID 19 with mild symptoms and urged everyone to take all the necessary precautions. Kubbra wrote, “Hey beautiful peeps. First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, I’ve tested positive with mild/asymptomatic COVID-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). (I haven’t still received the results from the lab. It’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage). I’m alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron”.