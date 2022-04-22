Mrunal Thakur meets OG Arjun of Jersey aka Nani, calls him humble & absolute sweetheart

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited movie Jersey has finally hit the theatres and fans are going gaga over it. We all know that this one is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film of the same name starring Nani. Mrunal who is already receiving rave reviews for her constrained yet impactful performance as Vidya in the Hindi remake had an accidental but absolutely endearing meeting with the leading man of the original. Telugu superstar Nani met Mrunal during her shoot in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her next with Dulquer Salmaan.

The actress was charmed by the humbleness and Nani even shared his excitement for the Jersey's remake starring Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor in the leads. The film that was released across India in cinemas today is a remake of the Telugu film and it was Nani and Shraddha’s performances that made Mrunal want to be part of the remake. Coincidentally the original clocks in 3 years since its remake, with both the original and the remake being helmed by Goutam Tinnanuri.

Mrunal Thakur said, “Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to see the remake and I’m looking forward to seeing what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So I’m glad I got to meet him in person.”

