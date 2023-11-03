Mrunal Thakur on working with Paresh Rawal in Aankh Micholi: 'Every scene there was learning'

Mrunal Thakur, renowned for her compelling performances in movies such as Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, and Sita Ramam, is venturing into the realm of comedy with her upcoming film, Aankh Micholi. In a recent PTI interview, Mrunal discussed her experience working with Paresh Rawal in the film and expressed her inclination to explore more comedy roles in the future.

Mrunal Thakur shares that working with Paresh Rawal feels like attending a comedy school

Mrunal Thakur recently spilled the beans about her experience working with the comedy legend Paresh Rawal in Aankh Micholi. She described it as being like attending a comedy school, but with the unique perk that they were getting paid to learn. According to her, every scene there was a learning process, especially since both she and her co-actor Abhimanyu Dassani were relatively new to this genre.

She further added “We would always stick to the lines. What I learnt from Paresh ji is that you don’t have to rote learn the lines. You just have to be in the flow and be impromptu. If you’re not alert, somebody else will take away (the scene)".

The 31-year-old actress is excited about delving into more comedy roles, especially after receiving accolades from her Aankh Micholi director, Umesh Shukla, who praised her comic timing in the upcoming film. She also shared her personal preferences when it comes to comedy, emphasizing her dislike for humor that involves insulting people based on their physical appearance. Mrunal candidly mentioned that she doesn't handle insults well and often responds in an unexpected manner.

She has a penchant for clean comedy and is not a fan of certain types of dark humor or politically satirical jokes, admitting that she doesn't always get them. In those situations, she humorously referred to herself as a tubelight and expressed a preference for light-hearted comedy. She often seeks clarification from others when it comes to political satire, as she sometimes struggles to see how it qualifies as comedy.

