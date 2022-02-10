Mrunal Thakur opens about struggles during teenage years & how she overcame suicidal thoughts

TRIGGER WARNING

In a recent interview, actress Mrunal Thakur talked about the struggles she faced during her teenage years and opened about the suicidal thoughts she’d have during her time in college. She said that during those days, when she’d travel by local trains, often thoughts of jumping off the train would pop in her head. She talked about how choosing the wrong field for education was one of the triggers for her degrading mental health. She also expressed what helped her to overcome these thoughts.

She talked about these struggles in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia. Mrunal explained that between the ages of 15 and 20, when students are still trying to figure out who they are, they may confront a number of difficulties that might lead to suicidal thoughts. On being asked if she had such experiences, Mrunal said, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

Referring to her own life, Mrunal said that her parents wished her to be a dentist, but she persuaded them to let her seek a degree in mass communication. However, Mrunal was completely bewildered when the course did not meet her expectations. She also discussed living alone in Mumbai at the time and how that contributed to her difficulties. However, despite her self-doubt, Mrunal was always confident in her abilities.

She said that at that time she used to think that if she didn’t do this well, she would be nowhere. “I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want,” she confessed. She also added that she wanted to do something different and she would give auditions back then. She even revealed that there were many points in life where she felt like she was good for nothing.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

